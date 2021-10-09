Critical Comparison: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) versus GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 7.13 $126.72 million $0.05 629.80 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

