Critical Contrast: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 100.19% 85.43% 33.99% California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36%

This table compares Obsidian Energy and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.32 -$576.07 million N/A N/A California Resources $1.56 billion 2.12 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

