Critical Contrast: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $58.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.05%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 161.13%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 50.90% 10.84% 10.42% Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Risk and Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 15.70 $507.80 million $1.12 34.12 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.71 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.29

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

