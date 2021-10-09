Critical Review: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) & Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 8.38 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -1.95 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 0.67 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -5.16

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -411.73% N/A -59.18% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -71.48% -43.86% -11.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theravance Biopharma and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 3 3 3 0 2.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 51.76%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 283.94%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Theravance Biopharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

