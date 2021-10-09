Critical Survey: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) versus Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Global and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 143.73%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -2.13% N/A -3.65% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -66.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Global and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.30 -$36.56 million N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 55.96 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Horizon Global beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

