Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 259.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

