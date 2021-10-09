Crowd Machine Reaches Market Cap of $47,629.04 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $47,629.04 and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

