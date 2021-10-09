Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Crown worth $126,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

