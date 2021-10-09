Crown Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $803.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,646.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.60 or 0.01106396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.00343626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.72 or 0.00325212 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,168,366 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.