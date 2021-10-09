Crust (CRU) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001449 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00107129 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00765921 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.