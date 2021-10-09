Crypterium Market Cap Reaches $14.57 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $692,964.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00232707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00102297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,857,280 coins and its circulating supply is 81,859,729 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

