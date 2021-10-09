CryptEx Price Tops $18.01 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.01 or 0.00032890 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,353.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,784.12 or 1.00072804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.72 or 0.00545669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004893 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

