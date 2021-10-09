Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0626 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.42 million and $26,690.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,740,508 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

