CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,229.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $579,500.38 and $1,229.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00110599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00471948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

