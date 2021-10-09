Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report sales of $83.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.09 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $330.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.60 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Culp stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Culp has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $5,985,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

