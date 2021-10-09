CustomContractNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 87.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $58,494.72 and $212.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00328056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million.

