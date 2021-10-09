Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CLXPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cybin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.