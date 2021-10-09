Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $7.55 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $193,886.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $411.36 or 0.00755233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001447 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00107188 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,364 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

