CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of CyrusOne worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 12.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $375,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $97,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

