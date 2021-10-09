D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393,709 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

