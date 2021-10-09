DAD Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $75.69 million and $1.93 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

