DAFI Protocol Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and $301,871.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00229074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00101923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012119 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

