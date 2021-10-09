Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.74

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.93. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 817 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

