DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $124.20 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006146 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $124.20 million and $6.86 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

