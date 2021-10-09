DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $110,959.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.36 or 1.00016399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.41 or 0.00536708 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

