DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $28,369.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006296 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.