Dash Price Hits $193.27 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Dash has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $238.03 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $193.27 or 0.00352326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,372,181 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

