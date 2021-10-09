Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DUAVF opened at $111.00 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

