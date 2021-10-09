Databroker (DTX) Trading 63.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00226942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00101373 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

