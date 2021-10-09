Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,344.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $184,094.58 and approximately $4,344.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00138225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.60 or 0.99774513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.29 or 0.06335725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 715,640 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

