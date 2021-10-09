Datamine Price Tops $0.0961 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Datamine has a market cap of $361,487.07 and $14,704.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.00552733 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.17 or 0.01091424 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,762,231 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

