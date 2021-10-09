DATx Price Hits $0.0005 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, DATx has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $633,587.71 and $162,628.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

