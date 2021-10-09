DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.63 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.63 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

