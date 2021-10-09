DeFi Bids 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $296.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $252,624.90 and $296.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,707,846 coins and its circulating supply is 22,710,127 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

