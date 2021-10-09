DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $7.65 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,629,784 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

