Define Tops 1-Day Volume of $90.21 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Define has a total market capitalization of $78.09 million and $90.21 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Define has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Define coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Define should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

