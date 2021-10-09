DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $22.91 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DeGate has a total market cap of $22.91 million and $488,399.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

