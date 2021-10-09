Degenerator (MEME) Trading 2.8% Lower Today

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00347439 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

