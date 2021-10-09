Dego Finance Price Tops $8.10 (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00014728 BTC on exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.73 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

