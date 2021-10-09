DeHive Achieves Market Cap of $972,448.61 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $972,448.61 and approximately $345,770.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

