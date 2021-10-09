Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $62,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.