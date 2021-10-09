DePay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,662.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $54,662.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00141071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00092972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.69 or 1.00149034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.94 or 0.06337255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.