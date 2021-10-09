Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $291.34 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $26.69 or 0.00048531 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $291.34 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,993.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.88 or 0.06424129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.00332193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.89 or 0.01110824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00100657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.43 or 0.00506293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00345740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00325659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,915,986 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

