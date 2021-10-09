Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Bally’s worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of BALY opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

