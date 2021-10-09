Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,181 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $531.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

