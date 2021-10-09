Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,907 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,002.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

