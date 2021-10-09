Deutsche Bank AG Buys 159,756 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 1,872.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC opened at $25.69 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.61.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.