Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,485 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $22,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

