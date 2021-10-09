Deutsche Bank AG Buys 41,538 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of The ODP worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

