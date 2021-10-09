Deutsche Bank AG Buys 49,743 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Neogen worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.